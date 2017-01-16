Irish actor Jamie Dornan may be famous for his role as the sex-obsessed business tycoon Christian Grey, but his real life is a farcry from the world of bondage, domination, submission and masochism (BDSM), a new report has claimed.

The actor – who shot to fame with the controversial film Fifty Shades of Grey – in an interview with GQ Australia, spoke about visiting an S&M dungeon for research. And if his words are any indication, the Dornan revealed that this kind of experimentation was simply not his cup of tea.

"It was like nothing I'd experienced before. I'd never seen any form of S&M before this, I had no interest in that world... it doesn't float my boat," the 34-year-old said. (Via Daily Mail)

"I've always been open-minded and liberal – I'd never judge anyone's sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there's a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."

After playing the titular character from EL James' erotic novel, Dornan has become a sex icon, but in real life the actor seems to be nothing like the character. In fact, Christian Grey is not the kind of friends Dornan would be seen hanging out with.

"All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him,' the Fifty Shades actor quipped.

This is, however, not the first time that the actor has opened up about his character and how it is different from his personal life. Previously he had revealed some bedroom details as assured that neither he nor his wife was into any wild experimentation.

"Obviously, there's a huge market for it[BDSM sex], a lot of people are into a certain type of sex but I am just not one of those people. It doesn't interest me at all. So, I don't think those roles have had any influence over our sex life," he had said.

Although the R-rated film – that featured explicit sexual content and BDSM-themed story – had met with criticism, Dornan was not concerned about the movie's box-office success.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres both in US and UK on 10 February 2017.