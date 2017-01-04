Anyone who has ever set up digs by the bank of a fishing lake can attest that anglers spend the majority of their time sitting and waiting for the wee fishies to actually take the bait. For those who are tired of counting the hours between catches, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and robotics company PowerVision has unveiled a novel, if a bit cheaty, solution at CES 2017.

The PowerRay is an underwater drone packed with fish-hunting features that the company claims would "change the fishing world". Capable of scouring depths of up to 30 metres in search of the gilled blighters, the PowerWay utilises sonar, a "precision remote bait drop", and blue-hued LEDs to summon fish to its location (and the angler's attached rod hook), all while transmitting a live, full HD video feed to a companion smartphone app for Android and iOS devices.

PowerVision – creators of the 'exactly what you would expect it to be' PowerEgg drone – claim that the sonar is capable of luring fish swimming below the UAV from depths of up to 40 metres. The sonar tech comes from within the detachable Fishfinder sphere, which can be deployed separately, Thunderbirds-style.

The drone itself can be maneuvered via the accompanying smartphone app, with temperature, fish distribution and landscape data also relayed over a Wi-Fi connection. Fishing hobbyists obsessed with documenting each and every catch can also record 4K-quality video and burst mode images underwater via the submersible's 12-megapixel camera, complete with a 100-degree wide-angle lens.

Not content with just handing over almost every part of the fishing experience to a robot (apart from the whole rod set-up), well PowerVision has you covered, as it has also developed a pair of virtual reality goggles for live, VR fish-seeking that can be used to control the drone with head movements.

"Recreational fishing will never be the same again"

"Recreational fishing is one of the lifestyle areas that has not seen major technology breakthroughs. By introducing PowerRay, PowerVision is completely changing the way we have been fishing in the past 7,000 years," said CEO PowerVision, Wally Zheng.

"Through innovating the fish finding technology and features, providing the thrill of finding the catch and an immersive underwater experience through virtual reality, PowerRay is going to provide more efficiency, thrill, and fun to fishermen around the world."

"Recreational fishing will never be the same again," Zheng concluded.

While pricing for the PowerRay drone has yet to be announced, global pre-orders are scheduled to start from 27 February 2017. The drone is currently on display at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.