There was a time in the technological world when the word 'smart' was predominantly followed by 'phone', yet today the prefix is applied to all manner of gadgets that come with the promise of making our lives easier, usually through being internet-enabled.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is Las Vegas is an annual showcase of the latest smart tech from manufacturers across the globe. In addition to the usual line-up of internet-enabled fridges, TVs and home appliances, each year the tradeshow brings with in a fresh roster of everyday electronics that have been given a 'smart' makeover – for better or worse.

CES 2017 has been no different, and this year Las Vegas has played host to a number of weird, wacky and wonderful smart gadgets that could be coming to an abode near you soon. Here's our pick of the top five.

Kérastase Hair Coach

Wearables company Withings has thrown its sensor tech inside a smart hairbrush, which listens to you hair as you brush it to analyse the condition of your precious locks. Co-developed by L'Oreal (who else?) the Kérastase Hair Coach, pictured top, connects to a smartphone app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and automatically sends data on hair dryness, damage and tangling as you brush. It also contains an accelerometer and gyroscope to detect how much force you're applying to your scalp while brushing, which it then uses to offer tips on how you can improve your hair care routine.

Sensorwake Oria

The key to a good kip is smell. That's according to French company Sensorwake at least, which has created a device that sprays scents into your room to supposedly give you a better night's sleep.

Oria can be loaded with fragrance capsules containing two patented aromas that have been designed to help you fall asleep more quickly and achieve better sleep quality, respectively. Once loaded, the scents are blown gently into your room using Oria's built-in fans.

The capsules are recyclable and last for approximately two months. The scents have been developed using studies from fragrance company Givaudan and the Clinical Sleep Center at Loughborough University, and have supposedly been shown to help participants get a better night's rest during tests.

BenjiLock

BenjiLock puts a modern spin on the tried-and-tested padlock formula by whacking a fingerprint sensor on top of it. This means that you can lock down your valuables without having to worry about carrying a key around – you can unlock BenjiLock with just a tap of your finger instead.

As you'd expect, a fingerprint sensor requires power, meaning you have to keep BenjiLock charged if you want to make use of its biometric smarts. Fortunately, you can also unlock it using a key if it does run out of battery.

U by Moen

U by Moen is essentially a customisable shower system that you can program according to your preferences. The system uses a Wi-Fi controller hub featuring a "digital valve" that lets you play with a variety of shower settings like power, temperature and shower duration, all of which can be controlled from an accompanying smartphone app. The system will even send you a notification when your shower reaches the right temperature, and pauses the water flow until you step in.

U by Moen is available in two models that will accommodate two and four shower outlets, respectively.

Motiv Ring

Motiv is an activity and sleep-tracking ring designed to make fitness monitoring more unobtrusive. The device contains a heart rate monitor, accelerometer and LED sensor which keep track of the wearer's activity levels at all times and feeds back health data to the accompanying Motiv smartphone app.

The titanium ring is available in two shades and seven sizes. Along with heart rate data, Motiv also monitors the amount of active minutes per day, distance travelled, calories burned and sleep duration and quality. You'll need an Apple device running iOS 9.0 or later to use it, and the ring will require charging every 3-5 days.