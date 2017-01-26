The separation of Flip Or Flop couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa seems to aggravate as a new report has claimed that the duo hardly speak to each other as they continue to film for the HGTV series.

Amid rumours of a dip in ratings and on-set tension, a source has claimed that Tarek has started bragging about his sexual escapades on the sets of the show to "p**s off" Christina.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek," the source told Us Weekly. While the mother-of-two tries to avoid Tarek, he apparently "does things to p**s her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls".

If rumours are to be believed, the Flip Or Flop star's stories about his sexual adventures seem to have some roots in reality. Tarek allegedly had flings with around 20 women in the past eight months since his separation from Christina.

The unverified report further claimed that the home-renovation show star was involved with one of the family's former nannies. He "hired her as a nanny to get close to her", said a source as the reality TV star has moved to a rented apartment following the split. After things fizzed out between Tarek and Christina, he reportedly moved on to one of her friends – an aspiring model.

The report also claimed that Christina was aware of the affair behind her back, but chose not to respond. "The kids are all she cares about, and Alyssa was good with them," the source explained.

According to the magazine, when Tarek was sought for a comment, he said, "I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is coparenting our children." Following all these reports, it seems the HGTV star's initial concerns for Tarek have turned into disgust as the source continued, "She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig."

The estranged couple made their separation public in December 2016, although they had been living separately for months.