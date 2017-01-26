Jennifer Lopez is being linked to one Hollywood A-lister after another. Following reports of her blossoming romance with rapper Drake, the pop star is now rumoured to be getting close with her World Of Dance co-star Derek Hough.

According to reports, after the NBC reality show's judges "clicked" with each other, Hough has been all gaga over the On The Floor hitmaker.

A source told HollywoodLife, "There's nothing going on with them right now. But [Hough] thinks she's drop dead gorgeous and super cool."

"He would kill for a chance to date her," the source added, shedding light on the dancing stars' chemistry.

Apparently, JLo, who is serving both as a judge and executive producer of the dance show, picked 31-year-old Hough as a fellow judge because she "clicked" with him.

"Jennifer has a history of falling in love with guys she's working with and people have already started putting her and Derek together because they do have chemistry," an insider told the gossip website.

This news comes as Lopez's rumoured boyfriend Drake was spotted enjoying porn star Rosee Divine's company for an intimate dinner date at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam. The Hotline Bling hitmaker and the 27-year-old adult film actress stepped out for a low-key dinner date on Monday (23 January) and pictures of the duo proved that they were quite comfortable in each other's company.

The rapper cut a relaxed figure in a Canary yellow jacket, while his female companion looked radiant in a dark attire. At one point, Divine seemed to be reaching out to hold the 30-year-old singer as the two chatted the night away.

While their outing and the pictures did not tell much at this point, it still raises questions about the fate of his romance with the multi-talented Lopez. Reports previously claimed that the Ain't Your Mama singer is "head over heels" for Drake as the two worked on music together.

"She's head over heels for Drake. It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him." Drake and Lopez sparked romance rumours last month and since then the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.