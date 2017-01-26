Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev's cosy pictures with long-time friend and actor Glen Powell has led fans to believe that their relationship might have blossomed into something romantic. The pair's frequent updates on Dobrev's Instgram – whether it is for celebrating New Year together or the actress's La La Land themed birthday – sparked romance rumours.

According to a report, the 28-year-old actress, famous for playing the role of Elena Gilbert on the CW series, has been seeing Powell on a low-key and the pair have already been introduced to each other's families.

"They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while," a source told E! News.

"Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other's families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him," the source added.

Apparently, the Scream Queens star has been accompanying Dobrev for almost every major outing of late – he was present at her LA premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and before that the actor duo hit the 2017 Golden Globes after party together.

Fans got more curious when the supernatural series actress and Powell recreated the romantic pose of the Oscar-nominated movie La La Land, which originally had Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the pose. Dobrev was donning an old-Hollywood style blue halter-neck dress with her hair styled into vintage curls while Powell cut a dashing figure in a white shirt and black pants.

As Dobrev and Powell continue to display their affection for each other, the two are yet to talk about their romance in the public. However, an insider has claimedthat "they both feel pretty comfortable around each other".

Here's a look at their moments together from Instagram: