NFL champion Aaron Rodgers' private life has been under the spotlight after his father Ed Rodgers recently spoke about his fame and estrangement from the family. As this feud plays out in the public, the Green Bay Packers star seems to be extremely cautious about speaking about the rift and making things worse.

According to a new report by People magazine, Aaron has no intention of dealing with his family woes in a public forum. This comes after the 33-year-old's father blamed his "fame" for the current trouble.

"Aaron has never wanted to air this out in a public forum. He's going through great precautions not to make things worse," an insider told the magazine. "You're not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately."

While Aaron might not be interested in talking about the feud in media interviews his father and reality TV-starring brother have addressed the strained relations on numerous occasions.

"Fame can change things," Rodgers patriarch said in a recent interview while reacting to Aaron's younger brother's newfound fame after his stint on The Bachelorette.

During season 12 of the ABC reality dating show Jordan Rodgers had also opened up about the lack of communication with his older brother to his now-fiancée Jojo Fletcher. "It's just the way he's chosen to do life," Jordan revealed on the show. "I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]."

Following the revelations by the Bachelorette winner, even the NFL quarterback broke his silence on the issue and confessed that he hasn't seen his brother's journey on the show.

With Rodgers family tension making headlines every day, rumour mills are abuzz with speculations that the rift is linked to Aaron's actress girlfriend Olivia Munn. Apparently the star footballer stopped talking to his folks since the end of 2014, when he started dating The Newsroom actress.

But like always, Aaron has restrained from commenting on any of these rumours. "I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly," the NFL quarterback had said.