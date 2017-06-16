The Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of sporty chic on her latest royal engagement at the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre today (16 June).

Kate Middleton, 35, looked resplendent in a white top and tailored blazer from Zara, which she paired with navy cropped trousers from J Crew and tweed-heeled loafers for the sunny morning outing in east London, where she greeted waiting well-wishers.

She accessorised her summery outfit with gold hooped drop earrings, while her Chelsea blow dry was as bouncy as ever.

The duchess – who is patron of the 1851 Trust – met and chatted to schoolchildren and was handed a beautiful bouquet of flowers by one little girl.

On her solo appearance, Kensington Palace tweeted: "Roadshows deliver a unique multi-activity STEM, sustainability and sailing day for local students around the UK."

The 1851 Trust roadshows uses the inspiration of Sir Ben Ainslie's British America's Cup challenge to inspire both primary and secondary school pupils into STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is today visiting the @LandRoverBAR @1851Trust roadshow pic.twitter.com/Bh1U1aMFFe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2017

Later today, the duchess will take part in an ocean plastics sea-bird activity to highlight the damage caused by single-use plastic and promote sustainability.

Meanwhile, the duchess' husband, Prince William, accompanied his grandmother, the Queen, on a visit to the Westway Sports Centre today in London following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "The centre has been a focal point for efforts to support those affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower."

The Queen and The Duke of Cambridge are visiting the Westway Sports Centre in London following the fire at Grenfell Tower. pic.twitter.com/wyaaUR02r9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2017

The visit comes a day after Her Majesty issued a message of condolence for the lives lost in the fire, which was believed to have been started by a faulty fridge.

Her statement read: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."