The talk of a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor started doing the rounds late last year and the boxing legend has slammed the UFC star for failing to sign the contract to make the fight a reality.

McGregor is currently on a break until the birth of his first child. Mayweather has already admitted that he is willing to come out of retirement to face the Irishman in a boxing fight.

The 49-0 undefeated boxer even advised the UFC lightweight champion to fight him first before he steps into the octagon. The Dubliner has a history of getting involved in a war of words with his opponents at UFC and Joe Cummins told IBTimes UK his success in the sport is "down to his mouth".

McGregor, who earlier suggested that there is a "big difference" between boxing and fighting aimed a dig at the 40-year-old American. However, Mayweather wants the 28-year-old to cut the talk and sign the contract to make the fight happen.

"I think that, a lot of times with competitors and athletes and fighters, we can ask for certain things that we really don't want," Mayweather told FightHype.

"I want to fight, I want to fight. There's a lot of barking but there's no biting. When you talk about biting, sign the contract. Don't talk the s**t. If you really want to fight, sign the contract and we can make it happen.

"So just letting the world know that he's full of s**t and he don't really want to fight. 'Oh, I want to fight, I want to fight, I want to fight. Mayweather's scared of me.' Listen, I'm my own boss, so let's make the fight happen. You talking all that s**t, you acting like you want to fight, I don't think you really want to fight. Sign the contract, let's make it happen."