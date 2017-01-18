Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has played down reports linking him with a sensational return to Stamford Bridge.

With heavy speculation linking Diego Costa with a big-money move to China, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly lining up the Belgian international as his immediate replacement.

But, the 23-year-old has dismissed any interest in a move to West London.

"I'm not reading anything about it. At the moment, I'm just focused on the season," Lukaku told TalkSport.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in 2011 for a fee reported to be around £12m ($15m), where he signed a five-year contract. But after not much game time under then boss Jose Mourinho, the forward was shipped out on loan to West Bromwich Albion and then Everton, before signing for the Toffees permanently in July 2014, for a club record fee of £28m.

The former Anderlecht front-man has scored 74 goals in 149 appearances in all competitions for Everton, including 18 in 25 this season for club and country.

Reports have been suggesting in recent weeks that Lukaku, who is believed to be enjoying life on Merseyside under Ronald Koeman's guidance, is close to putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal which will see his wages considerably upped to around £110,000 a week.

Boss Koeman has reiterated his desire to keep his most valuable asset at the club, but admits even a new deal may not be enough to keep him at Goodison Park.

Koeman said: "They sign new contracts but it doesn't say will stay to the end of it. That's football."