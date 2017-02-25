Former President Barack Obama received a rock star welcome when he arrived in Manhattan on Friday (24 February).

It was the first public outing for Obama since his Caribbean holiday with wife Michelle after they vacated the White House.

Hundreds of people gathered to cheer him on as he left a meeting at an office building in the Flatiron District.

Beaming broadly, he had skipped his formal suit and tie for a more relaxed look as he brandished a cup of coffee.

While the purpose of his visit to the city is not known, the office building is the location of The Simons Foundation, an organisation that funds research in maths and basic sciences.

The foundation's founders, Marilyn and James Harris Simons, donated $670,000 to the Obama Foundation and were invited to several events at the White House during his time in office, Mail Online reports.

Obama was spotted in the city the previous evening having dinner with his daughter Malia, who is currently living in the city while she interns at the Weinstein Co.

According to TMZ, 18-year-old Malia, who is an aspiring filmmaker, will be responsible for reading and pitching scripts to Weinstein Company executives during her internship.

The pair dined at celebrity hotspot Emilio's Ballato, an Italian restaurant in Soho whose famous guests include Rihanna, Billy Joel, Naomi Campbell and David Bowie.

While the former First Lady did not appear to have accompanied her husband on his trip, Michelle Obama has also been enjoying some downtime after retirement. On Thursday she was spotted leaving a Soul Cycle class in Washington, DC.

The couple have returned to Washington DC, where they are renting a home just two miles from the White House, until their youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.