The wife of French presidential candidate François Fillon has been placed under formal investigation for her role in an on-going "fake jobs" scandal.

Welsh-born Penelope Fillon is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of Euros from the state purse for jobs she did not undertake.

She was charged with "misuse of public funds", "receiving money from a misuse of company assets" and "receiving money from a fraud", a judge official confirmed on Tuesday (28 March).

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

