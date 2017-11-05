Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez just friendly exes? Well, the former couple have ignited romance rumours with their recent outings. Added to this, the songstress recently split from The Weeknd, who she was in a relationship with for 10 months.

Since The Weeknd is no longer in the Same Old Love singer's life, Gomez has been spending a lot of time with her former flame Bieber. On Friday, the two were spotted enjoying a "private dinner" at Morton's Steakhouse in Los Angeles after attending church service.

The pair arrived at the restaurant at 10:30 pm with Gomez dressed in a white sweater and black jeans, while Beiber sported a windbreaker and khakis, according to Entertainment Tonight. The duo left the joint at midnight.

This comes just days after it was reported that Gomez "just can't let go" of Bieber, who has been a "constant source of support" to her following her life-threatening kidney transplant over the summer.

Since then Gomez and Bieber have been spotted numerous times together in public, reigniting romance rumours but friends of the songstress want her to stay away from the Baby singer as they feel he is "not good for her".

"Selena's friends often told her that she was way better without him and that he's not good for her, and that she needs to stay strong and move on, but she never gave up on him," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Yes, she moved on and started putting her own needs first, but she never hated him."

Bieber is reportedly keen on getting romantically involved with Gomez.

"Justin really wants to get back with Selena. He has been texting her non-stop and hangs out with her whenever he can," a source told Us Weekly. "Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can't deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can't just let him go."

Bieber and Gomez dated off and on from 2011 to 2014.