Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan has assured the club's fans that highly-rated young defender Ryan Sessegnon will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Sessegnon, 17, signed his first professional contract with Fulham last June, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all reported to be interested in signing him.

Khan said it is important for the Championship side to hold on to Sessegnon to help in their fight to secure promotion to the Premier League.

"As it's been the subject of a great deal of speculation, I'd like to announce that Ryan Sessegnon is staying with Fulham football club and will not be departing during this January transfer window," the Fulham vice chairman told the Daily Telegraph.

"Ryan is a very important part of the Fulham family, and we're grateful that he'll be with us as we fight to achieve promotion this season."

The Telegraph says United have shown the most interest in signing Sessegnon, while Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains an admirer.

The young left-back has made 26 Championship appearances for Fulham this season, scoring seven goals.

Cottagers manager Slavisa Jokanovic said last month Sessegnon's future was not in his control after Real Madrid were linked with a move for the teenager.

"It's nice for him and for the club too," he was quoted as saying by London Evening Standard. "And if you want to say, it's nice for myself, I must be satisfied because big clubs are interested in our player.

"I wish he is going to stay with me, but it's not in my control. I believe he's a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he's played more than 50 games, he's 17.

"The future for this kid is bright, I don't know when some news will happen. Right now this kid plays so well, I can't control this situation."

Left-back has been an area of concern for United manager Jose Mourinho, who has predominantly used Ashley Young in the position this season.

The Red Devils have also been linked with moves for Tottenham's Danny Rose and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.