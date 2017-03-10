The premiere of Game Of Thrones Season 7 is still a long way off, but HBO is already dishing out just enough details to whet our appetites and keep us waiting till July. The network announced the launch date of the new season during a Facebook Live event on 9 March and soon after, Kit Harington teased that the new episodes were going to be "much grander" than the previous ones.

"[Season 7 has] so much more ambition," the actor who plays Jon Snow, told ABC News. "There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up."

Unlike the first six seasons, which had 10 episodes, season 7 will feature only seven. The same is expected for the final season 8. Harington said he wants the fantasy series to end "with a bang".

"That has to happen at the end of 'Thrones,' this season and next season," he said. "It has to go into places TV hasn't been."

Despite the enormous success the show and his character have garnered, Harington confessed he still gets nervous about his takes. "I'm such a big cynic, I film a scene and [think] it's gonna be a terrible scene," he said. "Then when everyone loves it, I'm happy."

Game Of Thrones season 7 premieres on 16 July on HBO. Until then, the Pompeii star is busy promoting his latest film Brimstone in which he plays Samuel, a gun-toting cowboy.