White Walkers are marching south of the wall and King in the North, Jon Snow, has one mission – to unite the broken seven kingdoms for an epic battle against the army of undead. Game Of Thrones loyalists are well aware of the basic premise of season 7 plot, but a recent concept art that surfaced online claims to reveals more than that - an epic finale involving the bastard leader.

The leaked images shared on Reddit by a user called notawayforlads, features detailed artwork related to a scene near the King's Landing.

Jon takes centre-stage in the image as Tyrion Lannister and Bronn are beckoning him into the Dragonpit, which are ruins located nears Cersey's seat.

The title of one of the images reads, "Game of Thrones VII. Dragonpit Entrance," and according to reports, the concept art falls in line with some of the on-set sightings during GOT filming in Spain back in November.

Not just the filming details, but the concept art also confirms a spoiler that was revealed when the entire season 7 plot was allegedly leaked on the Internet.

As it turns out, it is the same scene, where Jon Snow brings a captured White Walker from the North of the Wall to prove to the Queens, Kings and Lords of Westeros that the threat of the Night King is real

If this turns out to be true, then Game Of Thrones season 7 could be heading towards a major cliff-hanger finale – even bigger than Snow's death.

Previously, it was reported that the King in the north will assemble a small army of Tormund Giantsbane, Beric Dondarrion, The Hound, Thoros of Myr, Ser Jorah, and Gendry to capture a wight in the upcoming season. The daunting task will lead to few losses as well when Snow's party is surrounded by the Night King on a frozen lake.

Meanwhile, GOT filming is underway with some major characters already wrapping up their part.

Although HBO hasn't announced an official air date for the penultimate season of the fantasy series, rumour has it that Game Of Thrones season 7 episode 1 may air on 25 June 2017.