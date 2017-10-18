Almost 50 women have come forward with claims that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them in some way, and on Tuesday, 17 October, Lena Headey joined the growing list. The Game Of Thrones actress posted a series of tweets detailing an encounter she had with the executive producer which left her in tears.

"Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture. I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking it's got to be a joke," she recalled of her first meeting with Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival for the screening of The Brothers Grimm.

"I said something like... 'Oh come on mate, it would be like kissing my dad... let's go get a drink, get back to the others.'"

She noted that that was the last time she worked on a Miramax film. Years later, the two met again in Los Angeles over breakfast.

"I had always carried the thought that he'd never try anything with me again, not after I'd laughed and said never in a million years. I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work," Headey wrote.

After talking about films, the producer asked about her love life but the Cersei Lannister star claims she shifted the conversation back to something less personal. He then proposed going up to his room on the pretence of giving her a script.

"My whole body went on high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, 'I'm not interested in anything other than work, please don't think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen'," she mentioned.

"He was silent after I spoke, furious. We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back and he was marching me forward, not a word. I felt completely powerless."

Luckily for Headey, Weinstein's room key card did not work and he escorted her back down to the lobby to the valet.

"He paid for my car and whispered in my ear, 'Dont tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.' I got into my car and cried," she continued.

Following her posts, the 44-year-old actress received an outpouring of support from her fans and followers, with one pointing out, "Thank god the key didn't work."