Actor Roy Dotrice, who played Hallyne in Game of Thrones, has died aged 94.

His family issued a statement saying he "died peacefully on Monday October 16 in his London home surrounded by family, including his three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson".

More famously known for his role as Leopold Mozart in Oscar-winning film Amadeus, he gained a new, younger fanbase in recent years as the narrator of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire audiobooks.

He also joined the second season of Game of Thrones as Hallyne the Pyromancer, who was the head of the Alchemists' Guild in King's Landing.

Dotrice was originally cast as Grand Maester Pycelle in Game of Thrones, but had to pull out due to ill health which led to Julian Glover replacing him in the role.

Dotrice won a handful of prestigious accolades during his decades-long career, including a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of A Moon For The Misbegotten in 2000. He also set a Guinness World Record for 'Most character voices for an audio book' - achieving a total of 224 in A Song of Ice and Fire, over 33 hours 36 minutes.

He was in the military prior to his acting career, before going on to appear in a number of TV series including Shaka Zulu, Mr And Mrs Smith and Life Begins, and films including Eliminators, The Cutting Edge and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

He was awarded an OBE for services to drama by the Queen in 2008 and was married to his wife Kay for 60 years until her death in 2007.

Dotrice is survived by their three daughters Yvette, Karen and Some Mothers Do Have 'em star Michele.