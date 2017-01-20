Many Americans are reported to be more interested in the protests coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration than in the official event itself.

Google's search data reportedly reveals that searches for "protest inauguration" have trumped (pun intended) "attend inauguration" in the past week, the DailyDot reported. According to Google's data, 13 US states that voted for Trump searched for "protest inauguration" more than "attend inauguration".

The states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Overall, a total of 31 of 50 US states were found to be searching for "protest inauguration" over "attend inauguration". However, Google's data does not provide much information, apart from indicating each state's searches in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Women's March is also slated to stage a protest, with around 200,000 attendees. Numerous anti-Trump protesters in cities across the US, including New York and Washington DC, have gathered in solidarity to voice concerns about the incoming president's policies.

Trump kicked off his inaugural weekend on 19 January with two concerts at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. According to reports, however, it appears that Trump's inaugural concert failed to attract as many people as Obama's 2009 inaugural concert reportedly did.

People took to Twitter to point out the apparent differences, posting images of Trump's concert as well as Obama's previous concert, to showcase the lack of interest.

Meanwhile, anti-Trump protests in New York saw high-profile celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin, Reverend Al Sharpton and others attend.