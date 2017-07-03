"Game, set and match, thank you linesmen, thank you ball boys", will be a catchphrase uttered by umpires countless times on the courts of Wimbledon starting on Monday (3 July) for the 140th time.

Unsurprisingly there will be some scattered showers expected to dampen some of the 28,000kg of strawberries and cream consumed over the fortnight.

The search engine's graphic features Rufus the Hawk, the idiosyncratic tool the tournament uses to disperse pigeons that get a tad too comfortable on court during a match.

Their graphic shows the heavens opening up and no doubt the covers will be called for at some point to protect the tournament's famous grass courts, which are fastidiously maintained to a length of 8mm.

Andy Murray will get his usual roar of support, especially on 'Murray Mount' behind Centre Court, although he does have question marks over his fitness after his preparations were disrupted by a hip injury.

Roger Federer is the bookies' favourite but the Swiss champion says Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are his most feared opponents.

Winning the tournament means a lot to players. Former women's champion Marion Bartoli revealed that watching her win the final two games of her final in 2013 helped her through an illness that almost killed.

And there are bound to be more centre-court heroics this year at SW19.