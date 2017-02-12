The biggest names of the music industry including Adele, an expectant Beyonce, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Chance the Rapper are among the top artists performing at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday (12 February). The annual award show honouring the finest talents in the music business will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Where and how to watch the 2017 Grammys online?

Being tipped as a battle between Adele and Beyonce the music gala will be telecast live on CBS this Sunday at 8pm EST/1am GMT (13 February). Coverage will begin with red carpet arrivals at 3pm EST/8pm GMT and viewers can live stream the entire event on live.grammy.com or on the official CBS website.

Viewers can also keep an eye on live updates and news on Grammy's official Facebook page or can join the conversation on Twitter using #GRAMMYs.

Smartphone users can live stream the event by downloading Grammys – a companion mobile app available for iOS and Android users. Alternatively, fans can also watch the awards show on the CBS All Access app.

Who is hosting and performing?

British comedian James Corden will be hosting the 59th annual Grammy Awards that includes stellar performances by R&B sensation Beyonce, pop queen Katy Perry – who will be performing her new single Chained To The Rhythm – and a tribute to Prince by Bruno Mars.

The live show will present a concoction of varying music genres in the form of a duet by Lady Gaga and Metallica, Demi Lovato's performance with country music group Little Big Town, and The Weeknd will join Daft Punk for a number.

Who are nominated for big wins at the Grammys?

More power to the women as Queen Bey, Rihanna and Adele lead the pack with nine, eight, and five Grammy nominations respectively. Each of them received a nod this year in the record of the year category for their tracks – Formation, Work and Hello.

The competition gets serious for the Best New Artist as Chance the Rapper and The Chainsmokers lock head to win big from the night.

Although some releases like Lady Gaga's Joanne and 24K Magic by Mars have not been included due to the cut-off date, the mix of old and new faces have set the bar high for the Grammys this year.