Nearly 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are tackling a huge blaze that has engulfed London's Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in Latimer Road.

The fire was reported at around 1.16am BST.

The Metropolitan Police has said that "an evacuation process is under way". It added that "a number of people" have been treated for injuries without giving any exact details.

The London Fire Brigade said in a tweet that the fire spread from the second floor of the 27-storey tower to the top floor. The cause of the fire is unclear.

The London Ambulance Service has also dispatched its teams to the site in North Kensington.

The Met police also said that the affected area has been cordoned off and people were advised to avoid the place.

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

