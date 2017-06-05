A 32-year-old Londoner, described by his loved ones as an "inspiration", is believed to be one of the seven people killed in Saturday's (3 June) terror attack.

James McMullan, who lived in Hackney, was last seen at the Barrowboy & Banker pub on the south side of the bridge shortly before the incident.

He was thought to have been killed outside the pub after he left to have a cigarette.

McMullan was named as one of the victims killed in the attack by his grieving sister, who said her brother's bank card was found on one of the bodies at the scene.

Melissa McMullan fought back tears as she read a statement to Sky News.

"We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives. Our thoughts are also with them at this time," she said.

"We would like to thank all the members of the services who did their utmost to serve and protect the population of London from these deranged and deluded individuals.

"While our pain will never diminish it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us and to remember that hatred is the refuge of small minded individuals and will only breed more. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

"From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was.

"Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James. Nowhere else will you find such humour and unique personality, with someone who puts friends and family above all else.

"He was an inspiration."

According to The Telegraph, his father, Simon McMullan, vowed to work on his "exceptional" son's business.

James was working on a web-based business to 'revolutionise education', according to his father, 61.

Simon added: "He was on the verge of signing his first contract, a $1.5 million deal.

"It will radically change the face of education - I am going to continue his work."

The sister of 32-year-old James McMullan says she believes he was killed in Saturday's attack in London pic.twitter.com/3WLv4XbU5w — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2017

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and three attackers went on a knifing spree in nearby Borough Market.

The Met Police said all three suspected terrorists were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first 999 call, which was made at about 10pm.

The first dead victim to be named was Christine Archibald – a 30-year-old woman from Canada who reportedly died in the arms of her fiance.

Archibald was on London Bridge with her husband-to-be Tyler Ferguson when she was hit by the attackers' van. She succumbed to her injuries in Ferguson's arms, his sister Cassie said.

"He is broken into a million pieces. He held her and watched her die in his arms. I can't breathe. You hear these things so often but it doesn't seem real.

"Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London Bridge. In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him," Cassie said.