American veteran actor Harry Dean Stanton died on Friday, 15 September at the age of 91. According to his agent John Kelly, he passed away from natural causes while at the Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

With his gaunt face and lanky physique, Stanton managed to leave his mark in films even when the role was a small one. The veteran American actor was most famously for his roles in The Godfather II (1974), Alien (1979), and Cool Hand Luke (1967).

He starred in the 1984 cult hit Repo Man and bagged his first lead role in Paris, Texas, which went on the earn critical acclaim globally.

Most recently, the Kentucky-born actor appeared in the hit HBO show Big Love (2006-2011) as manipulative cult leader Roman Grant and also starred in the 2017 revival of the cult classic Twin Peaks. His latest project, Lucky, which tells the story of an atheist who comes to terms with his own mortality, releases on 29 September.

Twin Peaks creator David Lynch paid tribute to Stanton, describing him as "a great actor" and "a great human being".

"The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us," the Blue Velvet director wrote in a statement. "There went a great one. There's nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!!"

Director John Carpenter who worked with Stanton in Escape from New York, also posted a message remembering him as "a wonderful man, kind and full of humour".

Other celebrities who has interacted with The Green Mile actor, or had watched his films also took to Twitter to pay their respects and celebrate the work he had created over a six-decade career in Hollywood.