Since Daniel Craig first hinted that he was reluctant to reprise his role as James Bond, speculation has been rife over who could be his successor. The likes of Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, Jack Huston and James Norton have all been mooted for the legendary role and now a curveball called Harry Styles has been thrown into the mix.

Spectre film editor Lee Smith has backed the One Direction singer to be the next 007 when Craig steps down from the franchise after the next film.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Smith said the 23-year-old heartthrob would be the ideal candiate should they need a younger Bond.

"He has got it," he said. " Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera."

Styles'made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic Dunkirk, where he played a soldier called Alex. Although his breakout role garnered positive reviews, he revealed that the gruelling shots left him feeling "numb" once production had ended. "

Smith went on to state that Styles was naturally talented: "You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film. I didn't know who Harry was.

"Of course my daughter explained to me that you don't get any more famous than Harry Styles. But he was really good and a genuinely charismatic fellow. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future."

Back in 2015, Craig said he would rather "slash his wrists" than do another James Bond film but the Spectre star is reported to have had a change of heart and signed up for his fifth Bond instalment, set for a November 2019 release.

A 'black' James Bond

The 49-year-old star currently holds the title as the highest-paid actor to ever play Bond, netting a reported total of £38m ($49m) for the four films he has appeared in; Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and, most recently, Spectre.

A source told the Mirror: "It's taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again."

Elba recently said that if a black James Bond was ever introduced, it should be based solely on merit, not just to meet a race quota.

''There's no such thing as a black Bond," he said of one of the most talked-about scenarios in the film industry.

''Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman - could be a black woman, could be a white woman - but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have ... do something different with it, why not?"