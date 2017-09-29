Antonio Conte has suggested Chelsea star Eden Hazard could make his second starting appearance in the space of four days when Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (30 September).

Alvaro Morata is also in contention to face the Premier League leaders, while the boss has backed 21-year-old Andreas Christensen to fill the gap left by suspended David Luiz in the heart of his three-man back-line.

Hazard has only started two games for Chelsea in the opening part of the campaign after missing the Blues' pre-season due to an ankle injury sustained on international duty in June.

But the Belgium international proved his fitness during an 82-minute runout in the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, and Conte suggested he will retain his place in the line-up to face City.

"If he was able to play one game like the last game against Atletico Madrid, it means he is ready now to play with continuity. Then, I have to try to make the best decision for the team, not only a single player," Conte said in the pre-match press conference.

"Last season he had an important season, he played very well, he performed like a top player. Now we managed his recovery very well. We respected the right time before giving him the responsibility to play a big game from the start."

Morata also started and impressed in the win over the La Liga side, scoring the equaliser with his eighth goals in nine appearances since his summer arrival from Real Madrid.

However, the Spaniard was replaced by Michy Batshuayi with eight minutes remaining and reports later claimed he appeared to be limping through the mixed zone after the game at the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Conte, though, allayed any injury fears over the Spaniard in his press conference, stating that Danny Drinkwater is the only injured player who will miss out on the chance to face Pep Guardiola's side.

"Yes, he is contention," the Chelsea boss said when asked whether Morata will be fit to host the Premier League leaders.

Daviz Luiz will serve the last game of a his three-match ban after being shown a straight red card during the goalless draw against Arsenal. Conte, accordingly, confirmed that Christensen is likely to replace the Brazilian in the starting XI, after the young centre-back previously impressed in victories over Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

"As you know, David is a very important player for us. He is a big loss. But I think Andreas Christensen is playing very well and showing that he's a very good player, playing with great maturity and experience, showing he can play with us. I'm happy for his performances," Conte said.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea boss suggested that he could make some changes in his line-up after the likes of Pedro and Willian were rested on Wednesday night.

"This is the last game of seven games in 21 days. As you know very well Man City are a really good team, but last season was the same. This season they improved a lot with good signings. They started very well, they are in a great moment and they have a lot of confidence. For sure we have to pay great attention," the Chelsea boss added.

"We have only prepared the game in one day, today, and we have tried to prepare for it in the right way. It will not be easy to make decisions tomorrow. In my eyes is the last performance against Atletico Madrid. Every single player performed very well in this game. I have to check the physical condition of every single player and then make the best decision,"

"To play a massive game helps you recover very well and quickly, because every single player wants to play, and also because this game is only two days after the last game. We are ready for this massive game. We are excited to play. Winning against Atletico Madrid increases our confidence. It makes you stronger. Now it is important to be focused on the next game. We are playing at home, for sure our fans will try to push us from the start until the end. Tomorrow their support will be very important."

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero when they visit the Premier League champions after the Argentine was involved in a car accident in Amsterdam when a taxi taking him to the airport crashed into a column on the side of the road.

Conte lamented Aguero's blow but made it clear that his absence won't affect Chelsea's plans on Saturday.

"First of all I am sorry for this situation and I hope that his feeling is good. When you have an accident it's not good, but I think and I hope he is well," Conte said, while being coy on his opinion of a player flying abroad to watch a concert just two days before a big game.

"The players are not kids, they are men, they have families, children. I like to give them responsibility, and then they must make the best decision for themselves, for the team, for the club, for everyone. Honestly I am not worried because I have players who try to make the best decision. It's important to understand when there is the room to travel, to go to see a game or other situations. I was a player and when you have your day off, you must take your own responsibility."