Jim Carrey's struggles following the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White in 2015 and the consequent legal troubles are no news to fans. And yet, the Bruce Almighty star has managed to spark a fresh round of concerns after he bizarrely declared on air that this world is "not our world" and that "we don't matter".

Known for his off the wall style and humorous attitude, the 55-year-old actor recently walked a red carpet event at the New York Fashion Week, where he was jokingly asked if he needs a date to the party.

But instead of a straight-forward answer, Carrey took the opportunity to respond in the most eccentric manner. "There's no meaning to any of this," he told E! Online. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am," he added, leaving the interviewer visibly baffled.

When asked about the event celebrating icons, The Truman show star sarcastically shot back, "Boy! That is just the absolute lowest aiming, you know, possibility that we can come up with."

"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," Carey continued with his rant, adding "I believe we're a field of energy dancing for itself and I don't care."

Decked in a spectacular blue-black patterned jacket, Carrey was indeed stealing the limelight, yet when complemented on his sartorial choice, the actor couldn't resist a little mockery.

"I didn't get dressed up... There is no me... There's just things happening," he said and added a final comment about the world. "It's not our world... we don't matter."

Since the awkward tête-à-tête, however, Carrey has sent his fans into meltdown as the viral video sparked fresh concerns over his well-being.

"This is one weird interview! He looks horrible! Does he eat?!?" a concerned user tweeted, while another fan added, "I live in constant fear that Jim Carrey might kill himself."

"I am his big fan but what the f**k was that ?" asked someone else. "This guy is f****d up," shared another.

Amid all the messages of worry, though, many rushed to defend the comedian, who is known for his eccentric approach. "People call Jim Carrey "crazy" and "weird" now a days but in reality he's one of the most woke celebrities on the planet right now," said a fan.

Another hilariously interpreted the interview, writing, "Jim Carrey and Michael Cera for a live-action Rick and Morty."