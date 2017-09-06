Reel life hero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows how to treat a real-life hero. The actor won the hearts of thousands of his fans when he shared a series of photos on Instagram that show his meeting with young Jacob O'Connor.

The 10-year-old boy had saved his two-year-old brother Dylan from drowning in their family pool by performing CPR on him. The boy apparently learned the life saving skill from Johnson's character Raymond "Ray" Gaines, who saved his daughter using the method.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool," The Rock wrote in the lengthy caption of the photo where he posed alongside the young boy.

Johnson met the boy and his family on the sets of Skyscraper, which is currently filming in Vancouver.

"I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug," he added. The 45-year-old Jumanji actor had earlier praised Jacob's presence of mind and promised to give him a real handshake.

In another photo, Young Jacob's mother is seen overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the WWE star-turned-Hollywood actor. "Big Rock hugs for mama Christa O'Connor. As you can imagine, she's so proud of her son and even more, so grateful to have her boys. She told me that at first she wondered "Wait, I am just calling Jacob a hero because I'm a proud mom and he's my son? Then I said, no wait.. he IS a real hero for saving his brother's life," the actor wrote.

The Rock thanked Jacob for having a big heart and showered goodies on him to say how proud the world was of him.

"I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE," he said in another lengthy post as he gifted them piles of candies and other confectionaries.