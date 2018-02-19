snuggles with ArchieðŸ‘¼ðŸ¼

A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on

Ruby Mae melted hearts with her latest Instagram snap of herself with a baby on Instagram, marking a change from her usual fashion and beauty posts.

The 22-year-old girlfriend of Dele Alli shot the camera her rarely-seen pearly whites as she cradled her friend's newborn son Archie in a living room.

The rising star, who is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, still manages to look glamorous in her casual gear of a monochrome Givenchy T-shirt and Balenciaga baseball cap with a pair of distressed blue jeans.

Despite toning down her hair and makeup for the baby visit, she still wears a flick of eyeliner with foundation and bronzer in the shot.

She captioned the precious post: "snuggles with Archie," and fans have gone wild.

Archie's mother Molly Hickford replied: "Loves his auntie Rubes ❤️" while a friend commented: "He is sooooo adorable ❤️❤️ stunning as usual @rubymae3223 and congratulations @mollyhickfordx ".

One fan wrote: "Is he yours" as someone else added: "Beauty"

Just the day before, Ruby shared a sultry snap of herself from a modelling shoot for e-commerce website Hidden Fashion in a full face of glowy makeup.

The star has been dating Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli for two years and rarely shares a glimpse into her private life with the star. She surprised fans over Christmas by sharing a snap of the couple linking arms at a dinner table.

In related news, Alli has been praised by Rochdale boss Keith Hill for winning a penalty that almost knocked his side out of the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old earned the spot-kick from which Harry Kane put the Londoners 2-1 in Sunday's fifth-round tie, but Steve Davies' equaliser secured a Wembley replay for the League One club.

According to the BBC, Hill said: "I won't hold it against him and if he does it for England in the summer and we win the World Cup, I will certainly be supporting him," Hill said. "I'm led to believe he's looking for it but we get too involved in controversy."

dele alli
Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae is seen at the stadium in Nice, on June 27, 2016 before the game against Iceland during the Euro 2016 football tournament Getty

ðŸ‘«ðŸŽ„

A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on