snuggles with ArchieðŸ‘¼ðŸ¼ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

Ruby Mae melted hearts with her latest Instagram snap of herself with a baby on Instagram, marking a change from her usual fashion and beauty posts.

The 22-year-old girlfriend of Dele Alli shot the camera her rarely-seen pearly whites as she cradled her friend's newborn son Archie in a living room.

The rising star, who is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, still manages to look glamorous in her casual gear of a monochrome Givenchy T-shirt and Balenciaga baseball cap with a pair of distressed blue jeans.

Despite toning down her hair and makeup for the baby visit, she still wears a flick of eyeliner with foundation and bronzer in the shot.

She captioned the precious post: "snuggles with Archie," and fans have gone wild.

Archie's mother Molly Hickford replied: "Loves his auntie Rubes ❤️" while a friend commented: "He is sooooo adorable ❤️❤️ stunning as usual @rubymae3223 and congratulations @mollyhickfordx ".

One fan wrote: "Is he yours" as someone else added: "Beauty"

Just the day before, Ruby shared a sultry snap of herself from a modelling shoot for e-commerce website Hidden Fashion in a full face of glowy makeup.

The star has been dating Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli for two years and rarely shares a glimpse into her private life with the star. She surprised fans over Christmas by sharing a snap of the couple linking arms at a dinner table.

In related news, Alli has been praised by Rochdale boss Keith Hill for winning a penalty that almost knocked his side out of the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old earned the spot-kick from which Harry Kane put the Londoners 2-1 in Sunday's fifth-round tie, but Steve Davies' equaliser secured a Wembley replay for the League One club.

According to the BBC, Hill said: "I won't hold it against him and if he does it for England in the summer and we win the World Cup, I will certainly be supporting him," Hill said. "I'm led to believe he's looking for it but we get too involved in controversy."