Ruby Mae has shared an exciting new clip from her latest modelling campaign for The Couture Club on Instagram, sending her loyal fan base wild.

The 22-year-old model had previously teased her followers with a snap from her latest campaign shoot in a picture showing her wearing a monochrome tracksuit from the online brand.

The new video shows a glamorous yet sporty-looking Ruby strolling around the streets of Amsterdam where the fashion campaign was shot.

She wears rounded sunglasses and high heel ankle boots to contrast with the tracksuit, which shows off her flat stomach, while several male models are also featured in the video campaign.

Her 38.5K followers have gone wild over the clip, with one person commenting: "You look unreal in this ruby ❤️ Just stunning x."

While another wrote: "Forever killin' it Ruby ."

A third added: "Dele Alli is a lucky man."

Ruby, who is 5'7" and signed to Boss Model Management, has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Alli for two years, with the couple becoming less open about their relationship after they became high profile.

The couple were first pictured in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London. They have also been spotted on holiday several times, at Ibiza, alongside a string of London dinner dates.

In his column for The Sun, Ian Wright said that Alli needs to focus and show "much more" if he is to become a world-class player.

He wrote: "He burst on to the scene and then some people expected him to keep up that unbelievable start.

"But we will now see whether he becomes a world-class player or if he plateaus. Dele has changed his agent, yet he has to focus on being a top footballer. I want to see him get to the World Cup and playing his best football.

Dele has still scored and created this season — but he can do more."