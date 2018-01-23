It has been ten years since Heath Ledger's tragic death on 22 January, 2008 following an accidental drug overdose. His daughter Matilda Rose Ledger has now grown up to be a 12-year-old mini-me version of her late father.

Matilda, who was just two years old when Ledger passed away in his Manhattan apartment at the age of 28, has for the better part of her life stayed away from the limelight, thanks to her single mum, Michelle Williams.

However, most recently the youngster was spotted on a rare occasion with Williams and her rumoured boyfriend Andrew Youmans, grabbing coffee in the Bahamas – right after the Oscar-nominated actress had sent rumours mills on an overdrive with engagement chatter.

Decked in a simple blue tee and shorts, Matilda strutted alongside the 37-year-old actress, exuding every bit of effortless glamour like her mother.

But what caught fans' attention was her striking similarities with The Dark Knight actor, with the same dark blonde hair and lookalike features.

"Wow! Matilda grew up!!!! I feel old!" a fan commented on one of the photos surfacing over social media recently.

A second user went all emotional and shared, "It's still bittersweet to see pics of Matilda. Wish Heath would be here."

The similarities between Ledger and Matilda are hard to miss – something that even Ledger's sister Kate acknowledges.

Speaking about her niece and the fabulous job Williams has done in raising her daughter, Kate told People magazine last year how a young Matilda reminds her of her brother.

"When [Matilda] picks up her pencil, it reminds me of Heath; when she walks, it reminds me of Heath; when she gets on her skateboard, it reminds me of Heath," she dished to the magazine adding, "I tell her about her daddy every time we see each other. I tell her little stories of him growing up and how he used to chase me with the cricket bat."

Ledger's sister added: "As she is growing older, she's got more of her beautiful mama in her too. I can really see the parts of Michelle coming through, but she certainly physically looks a lot like Heath."