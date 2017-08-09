Rihanna turned heads as she arrived at the Barbados Crop Over Festival on 7 August, rocking a barely there bejewelled bikini and aqua coloured hair and donned colourful feathers to complete her look for the special carnival event.

But things turned interesting when the singer's ex Chris Brown Brown added a googly-eyed emoji beneath one of the pics shared by the Diamonds singer. A report claims that Rihanna's rumoured ex-boyfriend Drake was not too happy with Brown's comments.

A source close to the Hotline Bling singer told Hollywood Life: "Drake thinks Chris looks sad, lonely and desperate for comment creeping on Rihanna's Instagram. Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna. Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna."

The source alleged that Drake reached out to Riri to let her know that he has got her back. The insider was quoted as saying by the gossip website: "Drake is not afraid of Chris and even reached out to Rihanna to let her know that he is willing to talk to Chris if she needed him to tell Chris to back off. "

The source went on to reveal that "Drake even joked with his own team that, if Chris is not careful, he is going to find himself on the bad end of another restraining order."

Brown and Rihanna split in 2009 after the former was accused of domestic violence against the Grammy winning singer.

Fans too slammed the Royal Singer for still stalking the Bajan beauty on social media. "Is how Chris here peeping Ri pics and aint ashamed to even post a comment if u stalking, stalk unknowingly," one of the 29-year-old singer's follower wrote.

Another fan of the Barbadian singer commented: "Chris you need to stay off the Queen's page boo."