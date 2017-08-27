It seems like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have moved on with their life. The former couple reportedly did not reach out to each other on their wedding anniversary on 23 August.

According to a report from HollywoodLife, Pitt and Jolie did not get in touch on what would have been their third wedding anniversary after what they have been through since announcing their divorce in September 2016. Moreover, the report claimed that the actress made it a point to ignore her ex-husband on the occasion.

"Angelina ignored her ex, Brad, yesterday [23 August] on what was and would have been their wedding anniversary," a family insider told the celebrity gossip news website. "After everything they have been through, neither one reached out to the other as they are both moving on with life alone."

This comes after a report recently claimed that there are chances that the two might "get back together".

"The divorce is off," a source told Us Weekly. "They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to."

Jolie "is still so in love with" Pitt and the reason for their reconciliation was said to be the Oscar-winning producer owning up to his struggles with alcoholism.

Pitt spoke about how his alcohol problem played a part in ending his relationship with Jolie in a candid interview with GQ magazine.

"I do remember a few spots along the road where I've become absolutely tired of myself. And this is a big one. These moments have always been a huge generator for change," Pitt said.

"I'm personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I'm much better at covering up," he added.

I grew up with a father-knows-best/war mentality – the father is all-powerful, super strong – instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles. And it's hit me smack in the face with our divorce."

The former couple split after being married for two years and share six children together – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.