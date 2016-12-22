Drake's love life has been in the news throughout the year, as rumour mills continued to link the rapper with one woman after another. Following the month-long rendezvous with Rihanna, and romance speculations surrounding him and Taylor Swift; the latest A-lister to be associated with Drake now is none other than singer Jennifer Lopez.

Despite those romance speculations, latest reports claim that the Booty singer has no interest in "being one of Drake's girls". Lopez, apparently, does not want to get involved out of fear that she might be "let down" at the end.

"JLo's flattered that Drake is trying to holler at her," a source told Hollywood Life about the music pair adding, "He's sexy, rich, and one of the best rappers in the game, but she's not interested in being one of Drake's girls. She certainly doesn't want to develop feelings for only him only to be let down."

Earlier this year, Drake finally seemed to go public with his on and off relationship with Rihanna after he showered her with praise on the MTV VMA's stage. So much so, that the rapper even confessed his feelings for his Work co-star while presenting Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old" Drake had, "She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life I've looked up to her even though she's younger than me."

Unfortunately, the music couple soon parted ways. Later, buzz was that things were heating up between the 30-year-old singer and pop star Swift. If gossip reports are to be believed, these rumours might be a reason why Lopez is not keen on dating Drake.

"Jennifer loves all the little darling gifts he's given her, but she's hesitant on taking things further with him" the source added. Meanwhile, another report suggested that their relationship is strictly professional at this point of time. "They are working together on new music," an insider told Us Weekly.

While Drake continues his single status, 47-year-old Lopez too split from Casper Smart, her boyfriend of five years, in August.