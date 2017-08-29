Taylor Swift premiered the video for her latest single, Look What You Made Me Do at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which was hosted by her nemesis Katy Perry. Fans are wondering if Perry watched the video released at the big MTV event.

According to E! Online, the Swish Swish singer was backstage changing into one of VMAs ensembles as the music video played and didn't get a chance to see it. The source told the outlet, "Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights."

"Knowing Katy. I'm sure she has seen it by now," the insider added. Ahead of their VMA's appearance there were rumors was that the pop stars would end their feud once and for all during the award show, but a source explains to E! News, Perry never expected to share the stage with Swift.

"Katy knew well beforehand that Taylor wasn't going to show, and it didn't faze her," the source shared and added that Roar songstress was in "great spirits all day yesterday while getting ready and hosting the VMAs."

The insider revealed that Perry kept a positive attitude throughout the event. "She was in a good mood and really didn't care if Taylor was going to show up or not. This was her time to shine and really make an appearance for herself. She didn't want to let anyone down, so she kept a positive attitude," the source added.

The drama between Perry and Swift dates back to 2014 over an issue with shared backup dancers. Perry addressed the infamous feud while appearing on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment of Late Show Primetime Special.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker told the host, "There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

She continued, "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, ok, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"