Actress Kaley Cuoco is celebrating National Dog Day with her pup Norman in style. The Big Bang Theory star took to social media to share an adorable clip, featuring her giving a face message to Norman with her feet.

"Happy #nationaldogday !!!! This one goes out to the one and only #norman", the 31-year-old captioned the cute Instagram post alongside a dog face emoji.

Cuoco's followers are jealous of the pooch for receiving so much love from the CBS star. One user commented, "What I'd do to be that dog!!" while another said, "What a good dog Norman is!! Then again if you were rubbing my head with your sexy feet I would be good as well."

"I am sincerely jealous of that dog right now, haha," commented one other user. Most users are calling Norman a lucky dog. "That's the luckiest dog alive," said one while another noted, "Ah such is the lucky dogs life.....envy you Norman you get love from the one and only."

"I would love to be that dog right now. Message me Kaley lets set something up like this," wrote one user.

Some fans came up with what Norman's reaction would be to Cuoco's adorable face massage. An Instagram user wrote, "Norman: Geez your feet smell and stop rubbing on my eyes! Let me snooze for some time!" another commented, "now he's like "her feet smell like vinegar!""

Meanwhile, some users are not too happy with Cuoco putting her feet in the dog's face. A user commented, "Poor Norm, what's your Mommy doing to you," while another said "call PETA."

A fan of Cuoco had this advice for her, "I know you do it out of love, still.. Please don't your foot up your pet's face mam!"

Cuoco is currently filming for The Big Bang Theory season 11, which premieres on 25 September on CBS Network.