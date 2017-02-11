Huawei has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat with its new and vastly improved EMUI 5.0 skin for the Honor 8.

The update brings the usual Nougat goodies like split-screen multitasking, improved standby battery life, and some other tweaks. The exciting part for Honor 8 users will however, be the EMUI 5.0 which is slated to give the device's UI a completely new look.

This latest version of Huawei's software layer was first launched with the Mate 9 and brought the software experience closer to stock Android with an app drawer option, improved quick controls and notification shade.

Some of the new features introduced in the EMUI 5.0 update include custom control and soft keys, floating dock and motion control for adjusting apps, live recording screen, business card scanner, power-intensive prompts, customising colour balance with eye comfort and more. The camera UI also has some new additions like monochrome mode, creating fake depth of field, muting camera for silent shoots and support for DNG format.

To check for the latest update from EMUI 4.1 manually follow the below mentioned steps: