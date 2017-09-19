Louise Redknapp has sparked rumours of a reconciliation with estranged husband Jamie after sharing a black-and-white snap wearing her wedding ring on Instagram.

The 42-year-old former Eternal singer shared the blurry picture to her 442K followers on the social media platform, wowing in an open crisp white shirt with her long sun-kissed hair worn in tousled waves.

She captioned it: "#HappyMonday back in the rehearsal studio this week giving Sally Bowles all iv got #cabaret "

Her fans responded in their droves, with one person commenting: "hope your and jamie get back together yous are made for each other hope every thing works out well love will win the day".

Another said: "Lovely pic ya know xxx lv that you look so natural # natual looking working mum and wife to... # gorg xx".

Someone else cooed: "Such a beauty!"

Redknapp appeared to be drawing attention to her left hand as she propped it near her neck, just days after she was pictured hiding her left hand in her pocket during an appearance at London Fashion Week.

The new snap was to raise attention about her new role as Sally Bowles in a new production of the famous musical.

Earlier this summer, the Strictly alum reportedly confirmed her split to her former footballer husband after 19 years of marriage.

A source told The Sun: "Louise told one of her closest friends she and Jamie had split."

"It's a very difficult situation because of their two children who they are both determined to protect.

"That's why they're not prepared to officially end the marriage or comment publicly. They hope time apart might fix things, even though that doesn't look likely.

"But Jamie hasn't given up hope. He is fighting for his marriage and to keep his family together. It's all very sad."

It was later revealed that Redknapp's close friendship with fellow Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe had a role in the break-up after she "helped rediscover her youth".