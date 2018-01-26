Donald Trump has been at the centre of attention at the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, his first time at the annual summit.

Today, the US president will be presenting his keynote speech to world leaders, business bosses and finance experts.

After spending much of his presidency ruffling international feathers, the tone of his speech will be analysed in close detail.

Trump already tweeted prior to flying out to the Swiss resort that he would "tell the world how great America is and is doing."

You can watch Trump's speech live on the World Economic Forum website from 1pm local time or 12pm GMT or 7am EST.

Some African officials are planning on walking out of his speech in protest over remarks he made where he is thought to have called African nations as "shitholes."

On Thursday (25 January), Trump held a series of meetings, the highest profile of these coming from bilateral talks with Britain's Theresa May and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his talks with Theresa May, the president said that the US and UK were "joined at the hip" militarily.

The so-called special relationship has cooled considerably in recent months with Trump having angered the British on a number of matters. But despite these diplomatic tensions, he told May that "we love your country."

The pair mentioned that they would also be discussing a possible visit by Trump to the UK, which is currently mooted for the summer.

It came after reports that Trump refused to visit unless May could prevent protests.

After his meeting, he tweeted: "Great bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, affirming the special relationship and our commitment to work together on key national security challenges and economic opportunities."

Afterwards he met with the Israeli PM, where in a "very productive meeting" he warned Palestine that unless they came to the negotiation table, he would consider withdrawing aid to the state.

Trump caused widespread anger when he announced that the US would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with the embassy being moved their in late 2018.