Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio took to Instagram to share the story of an unpleasant experience she had with French men's magazine Lui.

Sampaio alleged that the French publication "pressured" her to pose nude on set and published topless photos of her without consent. She wrote, "I had agreed to shoot the cover feature of Lui's autumn issue, under the condition that there was NO NUDITY. My agency and I insisted on having a clear agreement in place to protest myself in order to control the choice I made around not being shot nude."

According to the 26-year-old model, she continued to be "aggressively pressured" to pose nude on set. "Throughout the shoot day, I needed to constantly defend myself and reiterate my boundaries with no nude images, making sure I covered myself as best as I could," she recalled.

"While reviewing the final images taken, I noticed that there were accidental exposures with parts of my body that I didn't want exposed. I spoke up and was assured that those images would not be used. The magazine lied and proceeded to publish a cover image of me with nudity, which was in clear violation of our agreement."

The Portuguese model, who has appeared in Magazines like GQ, Elle, Vogue, Glamour and Sports Illustrated, pointed out that posing naked once does not necessarily mean she is open to doing it again.

She urged, "Just because I've consented to posing nude in the past, it does not give anyone the permission to assume I would do so again under any circumstance. I have the right to show my body how, when, where and for whatever purpose I choose. It's my choice. "

Sampaio concluded by adding that her agency is pursuing legal action against the magazine. "What they did to me is unacceptable. I feel violated, mistreated, and disrespected as a professional and as a woman."