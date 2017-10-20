Cheryl Tweedy is getting real about her difficult pregnancy and revealed that she "hated" the nine months before the arrival of baby Bear, who she shares with boyfriend Liam Payne.

Speaking to The Sun, the 34-year-old confessed, "(Being a parent) changes your life completely but in the most amazing way. But I've had the best six months of my life. Really. I hated being pregnant. A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it."

The Fight For This Love hitmaker who took a break from the spotlight during her pregnancy explained, "I didn't stop for 14 years — literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this stress.' So I relaxed." She welcomed her baby boy in March, 2017.

Revealing that her life as a mother has been "perfect", she told the British outlet, "It's been actually over a year but it's been perfect for me because it's reset the mind-frame. And I feel actually better coming back. I feel more relaxed, I just feel I've sat into my own skin. I feel so good."

Gushing about her boyfriend and the father of her son, she called Payne a "wonderful man". Cheryl and Liam confirmed their romance in February 2016. They were first linked the previous December after being re-acquainted at the 2015 X Factor final by fellow judge Simon Cowell who played Cupid.

The Strip That Down singer previously opened up about his son Bear and revealed that he began crying when his six-month-old son "learnt to blow raspberries". He told Melty in September, "When my son learnt to blow raspberries, he would copy you, it was funny, it's hilarious."

"I was crying with laughter in the end, it was just so funny because he kept just going 'brrrrrr'. When we couldn't do it he was like, I really wanna do it but I can't remember what that noise was, it's so funny to watch," Payne said.