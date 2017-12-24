Eminem's daughter has turned into a gorgeous woman. Hailie Scott Mathers has shared a stunning photo of herself that has made jaws drop on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (23 December), the 21-year-old shared the snap that shows her reclining on a comfy red sofa with her slender legs crossed. The daughter of hip-hop royalty is seen oozing plenty of sex appeal while flaunting her curves in skin-tight jeans and black heels.

She raises the oomph factor by teaming up her outfit with a white see-through top. She is seen proudly flaunting a toned belly and underboobs in the top that is cropped just below her breasts.

She accentuates her look with minimal makeup and lets her tresses cascade around her shoulders.

Mathers shared the image of herself with her fans on Instagram to celebrate her birthday in advance. She turns 22 years old on 25 December.

"Happy early birthday to me," she wrote next to the picture.

The image has sparked a fan frenzy, with many commenting on the photo saying she is "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"God you are gorgeous! Definitely not a little girl anymore! Wow super sexy!" a fan commented, while another added, "So nice to see you look happy and wow pretty AF, luv from the UK."

Birthday wishes are also pouring in, with fans letting her know that she is loved.

"Happy Birthday @hailiescott1, hope you have an awesome day with lots of love and laughter, Enjoy," a fan commented, while another said, "Happy birthday beautiful and enjoy your special day."

Mathers previously was spotted in a revealing outfit. At the time, a reported source told HollywoodLife that the 45-year-old rapper was protective and concerned about his daughter whenever she steps out in short dresses.

"Hailie is a very sexy girl, and that's definitely hard on him," the source was quoted as saying. "He wants to protect her, so he gets nervous when she goes out in short dresses and heels. He likes her in sweatpants and a ponytail."

Eminem has mentioned Mathers in at least 22 of his songs, including Hailie's Song, My Dad's Gone Crazy, Kim, Beautiful and My Darling.

Eminem and his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott are parents to Mathers, who is currently studying at the Michigan State University. Eminem and Scott married in 1999 and divorced in 2002. They remarried in January 2006 but split in December.