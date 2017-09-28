Kelly Brook has once again sent social media into a meltdown with a couple of jaw-dropping images of herself.

The racier of the two snaps is a throwback photo, in which the model-turned-actress is seen striking a sultry pose in a backless one-piece outfit as she reminisces about the photoshoot. The 37-year-old manages to cover up her modesty by wrapping her arms around her chest as her bouncy hair partially covers her bare back.

"I love lingerie. I learnt a lot about it when I was an underwear model. I know what looks sexy on me," the picture states.

"Tear sheet a shoot I did way back with the Legendary @bailey_studio ," she wrote alongside the photo that she shared with her 751,000 fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her fans have been going gaga over the picture, with many calling her "stunning" and "gorgeous".

"You are an ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING BEAUTY from head to toe!!!! A CLASSIC BEAUTY!!!!" a fan gushed.

Another said, "You still look classic to this day."

"Love your dark looks. You look like a hot Italian or Hispanic girl. Not British," a follower added.

Another snap shows Brook flaunting her flawless figure in a lacy red and black bra while kneeling on a bed.

"You are an ABSOLUTELY MESMERIZING BEAUTY!!!! I could fall into your eyes FOREVER!!!!" a fan commented on the photo, while another added, "Wow. Kelly, you're looking incredibly stunningly gorgeous and beautiful. Please say hello as I think you're so fantastic and lovely. I love everything about You."

"One heck of a gorgeous woman alive with ideal body type. Also very graceful!" someone said.

Another follower gushed, "For something, you are the most beautiful woman in the world since I saw you in Smallville, I fell in love with you."