IBTimes UK has obtained pictures from inside the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Moscow – the hotel at the heart of the watersportsgate scandal.

They show the bedroom where President-elect Donald Trump allegedly watched prostitutes urinating on the spot where Barack and Michelle Obama had previously slept, according to an unverified document.

The Ritz Carlton sits next to Moscow's Red Square and overlooks the Kremlin. It is widely regarded as the finest hotel in Russia and boasts a handful of luxury suits, the pick of which is the presidential.

The presidential suite boasts 2,590 sq ft of luxury rooms and is reported to include a bulletproof dining area. Trump stayed there in 2013 while hosting Miss Universe. The cost of the presidential suite is not advertised but a Guardian business report from 2007 claimed it was £16,000 a night.

On 11 January Buzzfeed published an unverified document that was allegedly compiled by a former British spy. It alleges that Russian intelligence services have material that seriously "compromises" Trump.

The most sensational claim within the document is that Trump hired sex workers to relieve themselves on the Ritz Carlton bed where the Obama's had previously slept as a way of paying insult to the President and First Lady.

Trump strongly denies that he took part in the act or that he was filmed doing so by Russian spies. Moscow has also dismissed the claims as "complete nonsense".