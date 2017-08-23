Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are said to be ready to put pen to paper on new deals at Real Madrid in the coming days. Marca says that the new contracts are expected to include stunning release clauses following a summer in which Los Blancos' arch-enemy Barcelona have lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222m (£204.6, $262m) deal.

Real have had a surprising quiet transfer window this summer after having only made two signings in the form of Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid and Dani Ceballos from Real Betis.

Instead, the 12-time European champions appear to be focus on securing the long-term future of their main stars after having won the Champions League in the last two campaigns - while also beating Barcelona for the La Liga title last term.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez all inked new deals during last season as a result and Marca says that the club will follow the same policy in the coming days by announcing the renewals of Isco, Asensio, Marcelo, Carvajal and Varane.

Zinedine Zidane recently confirmed that he has also agreed a new deal and the Spanish publication suggests that the club are also not far to agree a renewal with Karim Benzema.

Isco

In March, Marca claimed the Real midfielder had decided to leave the Los Blancos at the end of the campaign – with Manchester City being in pole position to secure his services ahead of Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona.

However, the Spaniard managed to turnaround the situation in the second part of the season to become a crucial player in the run-in, taking advantage of Bale's injury problems to breakthrough into Zidane's line-up.

Isco has thus decided to continue at Real and will reportedly sign a new deal until 2021 with a colossal €700m release clause.

Marco Asensio

Marca says that Asensio has also agreed a new deal to continue at Real Madrid until 2023 and it will be made official imminently.

The former Mallorca starlet signed a new deal last year but Los Blancos have decided to reward him again after he proved to be one of the sensation of La Liga last term.

Marcelo

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2007 to replace Roberto Carlos and has since become into a favourite for the fans. Marca says that Marcelo will star till the age of 34 as his new deal will last until 2022.

Carvajal

The Spanish international still has contract until 2020 but Los Blancos will also reward him with a two-year extension – and a considerable pay rise.

Varane

The France international has become into Zidane's favourite defender to partner captain Sergio Ramos in the heart of the back-line.

Pepe's departure will increase his importance to the team and Real have thus also decided to give him a new deal until 2022.