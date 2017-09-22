Isis have claimed that the evacuation of a UK-bound flight from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport was actually because they had planted bombs in the terminal, contrary to the official version of events.

On Sunday (17 September) a British Airways Airbus A320 plane that was due to land at London Heathrow at 7.45am was evacuated after a "direct security threat".

Passengers were hauled off the flight in single file by armed officers, while the aircraft was searched by sniffer dogs.

The incident was reported as a "false alarm" by police who did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Now, the terror group claim that a "security detachment" planted explosive devices at the airport, reported the SITE Intelligence Group.

The claim has yet to be confirmed by authorities and Rita Katz, director of SITE, said via Twitter that it 'must be noted that Isis provides no evidence' of its claim.

Isis has previously claimed to have attacked planes and airports, notably the Brussels attacks which targeted Zaventem Airport leaving 35 dead in 2016.

The extremists also claim to have bombed the Russian Metrojet flight 9268 which was heading to St Petersburg when it crashed on 31 October, killing all 224 passengers and crew on board.

The evacuation came just days after three shocking attacks in the UK and France including the failed detonation of an improvised explosive device on a tube train in Parsons Green, London.

In France a knife-wielding man screaming Isis slogans attacked a French soldier close to a metro station and in Chalon-sur-Saône, in eastern France, two women were hurt by a man with a hammer who was allegedly screaming "Allahu Akbar".

James Anderson, a passenger escorted from the BA flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport, described the alarming scenes in a series of tweets, writing: "On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles.

"Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. We will all be led off the aircraft & baggage searched in due course. Everybody's been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs."

An airport official said passengers were evacuated "for a security reason" while a British Airways spokesman said afterwards: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority. Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."