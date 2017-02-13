Pack a bunch of luvvies into a room, give them an ogre like Donald Trump to take potshots at, and the inevitable will happen — it was open season on the Republican US president at both the Baftas and Grammy Awards.

The actor and wit Stephen Fry hosted the Baftas 2017 ceremony in London, and he used his interludes to hurl barbs at Trump, whose early presidency has run into multiple scandals and controversies.

In January, when the multi-Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep criticised Trump, he struck back, calling her "overrated".

"I look down on row after row of the most overrated people on the planet," Fry said, "in their beautiful, borrowed evening wear... and unquestionably one of the greatest actresses of all time, only a blithering idiot would think otherwise, Meryl Streep."

When introducing one award, referencing the hacking scandal in the US election, Fry said: "Let's find out who the Russians have decided have won."

Viola Davis, who won Best Supporting Actress at the Baftas for her role in Fences, was asked backstage about Trump's previous Streep comments. "Anyone who labels Meryl Streep an 'overrated' actress obviously doesn't know anything about acting," she said. "That's not just directed towards Donald Trump, that's directed towards anyone."

The veteran comedian, film-maker and actor Mel Brooks picked up the Bafta Fellowship Award for his lifetime of work. Speaking after the event, Brooks told reporters that he's not afraid of Trump and he doesn't think he's dangerous, though he called him an "egomaniac".

"I think he's mostly an entertainer, a guy who wants audiences to love him," Brooks said. "What I'm afraid of are all the guys around him, the people who whisper in his ears, like the people who whispered in George W Bush's ears and we got the Iraq War... I just hope that Trump stays the egomaniac he is, listens to no one and then we'll all be safe. But if he believes these guys we're all in trouble."

Outside on the Baftas red carpet, the Harry Potter author JK Rowling was asked about the global political scene at the moment. "Let's just say it's a very interesting time to be writing a franchise about the rise of a populist maniac," Rowling replied.

Across the pond at the Grammy Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, the host James Corden rapped his attack on Trump. "Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don't know what comes next," he said. "We sit here tonight, no matter our race or where we were born or colour or face. Music is art, remember forever. We can survive by sticking together."

But it was the rapper Busta Rhymes who landed the biggest punch on Trump during his performance with A Tribe Called Quest at the Grammys.

"I just want to thank President Agent Orange, perpetuating all of the evil, that you've been perpetuating throughout the United States," he said. "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. We've come to govern. We the people. We the people. We the people." At the end of the performance, Q-Tip held up his fist and yelled: "Resist. Resist. Resist"