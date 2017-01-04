He boasted about his 2007 leaked sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian on several occasions during the Celebrity Big Brother launch night (3 January), but now it's payback time for rapper Ray J, according to a new report.

A member of the unrelated Kardashian clan, Jonathan Cheban, will come to the queen of reality TV's rescue as he re-enters the CBB house as an 'All Star' in a bid to protect his BFF's reputation.

Producers of the Channel 5 show are planning a shock of the series after Ray J swanned into the house without any qualms alongside the likes of famous faces Calum Best, Coleen Nolan, Jasmine Waltz and Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

After mentioning the infamous erotic home video involving Kardashian on several occasions thus far, Cheban is to be set loose on the rapper and confront him about it – and, if anyone has witnessed the latter's fiery temper on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, expect fireworks.

A source told the Daily Mail: "This is set to be explosive. Jonathan is fiercely protective of Kim so for the first time one of her nearest and dearest is going face to face with Ray J it's all going to kick off!"

"Ray J has no idea that Jonathan might be coming into CBB and this will totally unsettle the house.

"This will be the first time Jonathan and Ray J will have met although Jonathan has been vocal in the past about Ray J," they continued.

News of Cheban's reported return to CBB comes after he was said to be the subject of a reality show bidding war; Channel 5 want him to take part in Celebrity Big Brother, while E4 are asking him to star on Celebs Go Dating.

The entertaining TV personality's comeback also proves good timing for the show, as last night's two-hour launch extravaganza attracted the poorest ratings for some time. An average of 2.32 million viewers tuned in, which is down 480,000 year on year.

Cheban famously walked out after six days during his brief stint on CBB in early 2016, after becoming friendly with Towie star Gemma Collins. He claimed he was suffering from "anxiety and claustrophobia" at the time.

Last summer's premiere had 2.36 million in the overnights, while Tuesday night's launch peaked with 2.55 million, which is around the time Austin Armacost entered the house.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5 tonight.