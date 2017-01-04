Celebrity Big Brother's new contestant Ray J might have an impressive career as a singer and as a TV star, yet his infamous sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian is what stands out in public memory. In his latest stint in the Channel 5 show, the singer seems to be in no mood to shy away from discussing the pornographic video.

Within moments of arriving at the Celebrity Big brother house, the 35-year-old musician reminded fans of the sex tape with Kardashian and went on to boast about his own assets.

"You might know me for my music, TV shows and my d**k!" the younger brother of R&B sensation Brandy announced in his introductory video tape. As if the bold mention wasn't enough, the One Wish hitmaker even joked about the home-made video of his escapades with his then girlfriend.

"Put some money in my pocket, you're still j*****g off to the sex tape! Enjoy!" he added.

Ex-couple Ray J and Kardashian made headlines in February 2007, when their sex tape was made public and the reality star sued Vivid Entertainment for ownership of the tape. According to reports, the pornographic video starring the reality stars was actually taped in 2003, when the two were still dating.

Nearly a decade has passed since then, and the former lovers have even moved on in their private lives. While Ray J – born William Ray Norwood Jr — married his partner Princess Love in August 2016, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tied the knot with rapper Kanye West in 2014.

As Kardashian's sex-tape ex appears in a new reality show, it seems likely that he will bring up more about the past. It was earlier reported that the American singer was paid a whopping $1m (£810,000) along with an additional $30,000 allowance for taking part in the Channel 5 reality show.

Following his stay at the CBB house, reports also claim that Ray J is looking forward to buying a flat in the expensive west London district. Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5 at 9pm.