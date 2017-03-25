Cheryl and Liam Payne have welcomed a son. The singer announced the arrival of her "beautiful, healthy baby boy" with a post on Instagram showing the new father cradling his newborn in his arms.

In an emotional announcement she wrote: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

As she prepares to celebrate her first Mother's Day tomorrow as a mother, she sent a message to mums everywhere. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Posting a message on his own Instagram page, Liam, 23, shared his joy at becoming a father saying he was "incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world".

"It's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," he gushed.

Showing his appreciation to his girlfriend as she embraces motherhood, he said: "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

According to The Mail on Sunday, the former Girls Aloud star gave birth in a private ward at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. 23-year-old Payne was reportedly by her side as she delivered the couple's first child.

Cheryl had kept her impending arrival under wraps for most of her pregnancy and finally went public with her baby news, displaying her burgeoning bump in a figure-hugging dress during a L'Oreal photoshoot.

As fans waited patiently to hear news of the imminent arrival the pop star couple ensured that as they became parents for the first-time, the moment remained private.

However fans speculated that she may have given birth last week after the Crazy, Stupid Love singer tweeted a series of telling messages on Twitter. The new mum 'liked' several friends' baby bump photos and also asked friend and mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian for some childcare advice.

Former One Direction singer Liam also hinted that they had welcomed a new addition to the family tweeting: "Creep around and stay quiet in the morning."

While the couple haven't yet decided on a name for their newborn son, in an interview with GQ magazine in 2012, the singer said that she had already chosen the name Alfie if she ever had a baby boy. "I love kids, I'm obsessed with babies," she said. "I know that's what I was put on the Earth to do – to be a mother."

The couple first met in 2009 when Liam auditioned on The X Factor aged just 16, while Cheryl, who was married to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini was a judge on the talent show.

After Cheryl's bitter split from the businessman, the pair went public with their relationship in February.

Following the announcement of their happy news, fans and friends have been taking to social media to congratulate the new parents.